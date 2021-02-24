Govt panel defers decision on emergency licensure for Dr Reddy’s Sputnik vaccine

Bharat Biotech International Ltd, which had also sought an application for conducting efficacy trials for Covaxin in children, was asked by the SEC to first submit the data on efficacy on adults from their phase 3 efficacy study, the source said. On Monday, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella had said that the efficacy data for Covaxin would be available in two weeks. The vaccine was given an emergency licensure by Somani in January despite not having efficacy data.