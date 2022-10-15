Govt panel holds its first meeting to probe WHO's report on Gambian deaths

“The clinical features and the treatment received by the children as shared by WHO so far are inadequate to determine the aetiology. The details of initial illness, sign and symptoms duration of anuria in the cases, results of laboratory investigation conducted including various markers and parameters, specific investigation for DEG and EG on clinical samples of the patients, treatment before and after hospitalisation at the tertiary hospital in Gambia , the treatment received before and after AKI was suspected and reasons there the names and brands or the drug formulations used in the treatment before & altar hospitalization, their manufacturers their expiry and any other relevant information in each of the cases are necessary," said the official.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}