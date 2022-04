The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has given its approval to the Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine to be administered as a precaution dose, PTI reported, quoting sources.

"The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) which held its meeting on Friday discussed the issue and recommended that Sputnik Light, which has the same component of Sputnik V's first dose, will be given as the precaution dose," the news agency quoted an official as saying.

Currently, there is no policy decision on providing a precautionary dose to those inoculated with the Russian vaccine. The CoWIN portal does not contain an option for a precaution dose for Sputnik V.

Many Sputnik V recipients who had taken their second dose way back in July last year have so far been unable to get boosted.

An expert panel of India's central drug authority had back in March recommended the permission for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of Sputnik Light as a booster dose.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had in February this year granted emergency use permission to Sputnik Light vaccine in India, subject to certain regulatory provisions.