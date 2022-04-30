Govt panel recommends Sputnik Light vaccine as booster dose: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An expert panel of India's central drug authority had back in March recommended the permission for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of Sputnik Light as a booster dose
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has given its approval to the Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine to be administered as a precaution dose, PTI reported, quoting sources.
"The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) which held its meeting on Friday discussed the issue and recommended that Sputnik Light, which has the same component of Sputnik V's first dose, will be given as the precaution dose," the news agency quoted an official as saying.
Currently, there is no policy decision on providing a precautionary dose to those inoculated with the Russian vaccine. The CoWIN portal does not contain an option for a precaution dose for Sputnik V.
Many Sputnik V recipients who had taken their second dose way back in July last year have so far been unable to get boosted.
An expert panel of India's central drug authority had back in March recommended the permission for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of Sputnik Light as a booster dose.