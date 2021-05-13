OPEN APP
Govt panel suggests deferring vaccination for 6 months after covid recovery: Report

Govt panel has recommended that those testing positive for Covid-19 should defer vaccination for six months after recovery, news agency PTI reported citing sources on Thursday. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources said.

Separately, the advisory group on the Covid-19 vaccines has also recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks.

It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery, reported PTI.

The recommendations of the NTAGI will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Adminstration for Covid-19.

