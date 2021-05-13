{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Govt panel has recommended that those testing positive for Covid-19 should defer vaccination for six months after recovery, news agency PTI reported citing sources on Thursday. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources said.

It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery, reported PTI.

The recommendations of the NTAGI will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Adminstration for Covid-19.

