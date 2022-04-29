Govt panel yet to decide on Covid vaccination for 5-12 age group: Report

Govt panel yet to decide on Covid vaccination for 5-12 age group: Report1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
- Centre on Thursday notified that a decision regarding vaccination of children will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee
No decision has been taken during the NTAGI meeting on Friday regarding the vaccination of children between the age group of 5-12 years against COVID19. The meeting remained inconclusive about firming up SoP and detailed guidelines for vaccination.
India's drug regulator, DCGI, had on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. And following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday, "The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee."
National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) was scheduled to meet today regarding the same. However, during the meeting, NTAGI approved Serum Institute of India's Covovax COVID-19 vaccine for the age group 12-17, sources also revealed. Covovax has already been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children above 12 years of age, but its administration has not been allowed yet.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, stressed vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest with “special campaigns" in schools is a priority for the Government.
India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.
