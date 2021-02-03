Govt places second purchase order with SII for 1 cr doses of Covishield: Report

The government had on January 11 placed an order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at a cost of ₹231 crore, which has now risen to ₹441 crore with the second order placed today, a report said

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday placed a second purchase order with the Serum Institute of India for the supply of one crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’, each costing ₹210, including GST, sources said.

The government had on January 11 placed an order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at a cost of ₹231 crore, which has now risen to ₹441 crore with the second order placed on Wednesday, a source said.

The government had on January 11 also committed to buy from the Serum Institute 4.5 crore doses of the vaccine, in addition to the first order of 1.1 crore doses.

India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield manufactured by SII and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech--for restricted emergency use in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

