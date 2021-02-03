Govt places second purchase order with SII for 1 cr doses of Covishield: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.11:20 PM ISTPayal Banerjee, PTI
The government had on January 11 placed an order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at a cost of ₹231 crore, which has now risen to ₹441 crore with the second order placed today, a report said
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday placed a second purchase order with the Serum Institute of India for the supply of one crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’, each costing ₹210, including GST, sources said.
The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, on behalf of the Union health ministry issued the supply order in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.
