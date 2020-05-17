Govt plan to sell airports may find few takers

“Now we can almost certainly say two or three airlines may not survive the current crisis," said a senior official with a budget carrier, who requested anonymity. “What has been announced is simply a case of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, along with perhaps shortening the queueing time for the buffet, while the gaping hole from the iceberg continues to take on water," the official said, adding that the reforms announced were “business as usual" steps.