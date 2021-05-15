Govt planning to ramp up Covaxin production to 10 crore doses per month: VK Paul

Earlier this week, Paul informed that Bharat Biotech is ready to share its technology with other manufacturers to ramp up the production amid the cry of vaccine shortage. Paul noted, "People say that Covaxin be given to other companies for manufacturing. I am happy to say that Covaxin manufacturing company (Bharat Biotech) has welcomed this when we discussed it with them. Under this vaccine live virus is inactivated & this is done only in BSL3 labs."