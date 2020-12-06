Govt planning to set up council to boost exports of ayurvedic products

New Delhi: In a bid to boost exports of ayurvedic products, the government is mooting to set up an AYUSH Export Promotion Council (AEPC). The move comes after the government realised the potential of AYUSH products in global market after these products gained immense popularity amidst covid-19 pandemic.

This decision was taken recently in a joint review of AYUSH trade and Industry by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Sripad Naik, Minister of AYUSH.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of AYUSH will jointly set up the council, the government indicated. The government said that the entire AYUSH sector will work together to achieve price and quality competitiveness to boost AYUSH exports, the government said in a statement.

“There is a growing global interest in AYUSH- based solutions for disease resistance and treatment during the difficult times of the Covid -19 pandemic. The trade and commerce in the AYUSH Sector needed to upscale quickly in order to meet the growing demands from India and abroad, and to serve the larger number of people who are now looking up to these systems for maintaining their health," Naik said.

“The emerging evidence of a correlation between the low Covid -19 mortality rates and largescale adoption of AYUSH prophylactic solutions by the population is significant for the public health practice in the country," he said.

Ayush Ministry has recently issued AYUSH immunity protocols and the National Clinical Management Protocol for Covid 19 for Ayurveda and Yoga.

“The protection offered by the AYUSH systems to the common people during the pandemic time neutralised the scepticism that many people had about the efficacy of the medicines and products offered by these systems. The spurt in exports of AYUSH products in the recent months is a direct reflection of their growing popularity in many countries," said Goyal.

“The standardisation of the HS codes related to export will be considered on priority as a step to promote exports," he said.

The government said that the proposed AEPC can be housed at Ministry of AYUSH. “Standardisation of HS code for AYUSH will be expedited. Ministry of AYUSH will work in collaboration with Bureau of Indian standards to develop international standards for AYUSH products as well as services," the government said in a statement.

Ministry of AYUSH and AYUSH industry will identify best practices/ success stories and promote them amongst the public, the government said.

AYUSH industry will work on ensuring quality and standards of AYUSH products as well as to become price-competitive. AYUSH will figure in the Brand India activities," the government said.

Meanwhile the number of covid-19 cases continue to rise in India. The total tally reached 96,64,281 and deaths mounted to 1,41,322.

Total 36,011 persons in India were found to be infected with covid-19. New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 186. 75.70% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,848. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,922 new cases. Delhi recorded 3,419 new cases, the union health ministry said.

482 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 79.05% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 77 and 49 daily deaths, respectively.

However, India’s total Active Caseload has fallen to 4.03 lakh (4,03,248). India’s Active Caseload which presently consists of 4.18% of the Total Positive Cases.

The daily registered deaths per million population during the past week when compared globally demonstrate that India has one of the lowest at 3 deaths/million population.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via