Govt plans campaign to inform taxpayers about relief schemes for businesses

NEW DELHI: Businesses could soon expect officials reaching out to them asking if they have made use of the various tax relief measures offered in recent weeks. After announcing a host of steps for the benefit of those who defaulted on various tax obligations, the government is now readying a campaign to take the relief schemes to maximum taxpayers, especially small businesses.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) has told senior officers that having relief schemes was not enough in itself and that these have to be widely publicised for the taxpayers to make use of them.

The idea is to handhold tax payers and clear their doubts as better informed tax payers would mean better tax compliance, CBIC said in a communication to field officers on Monday. CBIC also urged its top brass in various zones to undertake focussed outreach programmes. Mint has seen a copy of the CBIC communication.

As per the plan, officials would inform taxpayers about various schemes available including the amnesty scheme for making good past defaults in tax return filings, the waiver available on late fee and on interest for various tax periods and a retrospective change in the law to seek interest payment only on net cash basis. These schemes were cleared by the GST Council at its 43rd meeting in May. Other reliefs offered in provisions relating to blocking of e-way bills and suspension of registrations will also be covered in the campaign.

The drive comes after the GST Council found that past amnesty schemes have helped improve tax return filing compliance noticeably. On 28 May, the Council capped the late fee for historical defaults on monthly tax return filings till 1 April at ₹500-1000 depending on tax dues involved. The maximum late fee chargeable till then was ₹10,000. This benefit will be applicable if the returns for the period is filed between 1 June and end of August. Late fee has been capped for future defaults too, depending on size of the business and tax dues involved.

The tax department’s outreach comes at a time several state governments have raised objections about tightening of certain rules meant to boost compliance, especially by restricting tax credits. In May, CBIC had run a drive to clear pending tax refunds to help ease the liquidity pressures faced by businesses. As per official estimates, around 5-20% of taxpayers who are required to file monthly tax returns have filed after the due date in recent months.

