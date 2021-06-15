Govt plans campaign to inform taxpayers about relief schemes for businesses

As per the plan, officials would inform taxpayers about various schemes available including the amnesty scheme for making good past defaults in tax return filings, the waiver available on late fee and on interest for various tax periods and a retrospective change in the law to seek interest payment only on net cash basis. These schemes were cleared by the GST Council at its 43rd meeting in May. Other reliefs offered in provisions relating to blocking of e-way bills and suspension of registrations will also be covered in the campaign.

