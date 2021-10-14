NEW DELHI : Festive season will see yet another celebration soon with tricolour hoisted at Red Fort, flag raised at North and South Block in Delhi with announcements at railway stations, aeroplanes, ships at the moment India breach the 100 crores mark in administering cumulative number of covid-19 doses, the central government said on Thursday.

“We expect the reach the 100 Crores milestone on 18 or 19 October and we have planned several events to celebrate the achievement," said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The union health minister also launch of 13 videos on covid-19 warriors and a Coffee table book on "Sentinels of the soil".

“Proud announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations and airports at the time India completes 100 crore doses," said the minister.

“Health centres will have showers of flower petals and healthcare workers will be awarded as they have played a major role in this pandemic," said the minister

The government said that it is also chalking out more plans to showcase the major achievement against its fight against covid-19 urging the ministers MPs and MLAs, and national and state functionaries to attend events in their areas to celebrate the feat.

The country on Thursday however saw lower number of covid-19 vaccinations with around 27 lakhs doses only, the cumulative covid-19 vaccinations breached 97 crores.

The Indian government had earlier stated that the entire adult population will be vaccinated by December 2021, however the government has now said that it is “progressing" towards maximum coverage of beneficiaries.

According to the government data around 30% of India’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and over 73% of the beneficiaries have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccines.

More than 98.88 crore (98,88,80,235) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 8.89 Crores (8,89,08,435) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the union health ministry said in a separate statement.

“We have been encouraging people to receive covid-19 vaccines. The information, education, communications services have done excellent and people are receiving vaccines," said Mandaviya

At least 18,987 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,06,586, which is the lowest in 215 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.61% of the country's total Positive Cases, the union health ministry data showed.

The pandemic has been slowed down in last few months.

Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.44% remains less than 3% for the last 111 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.46%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 45 days and below 5% for 128 consecutive days now, the union health ministry data showed.

With the recovery of 19,808 patients in the last 24 hours Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.07%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

