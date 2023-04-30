Home / News / India /  Govt plans helipads, drone landing facilities on national highways to help with medical emergencies, says Nitin Gadkari
Govt plans helipads, drone landing facilities on national highways to help with medical emergencies, says Nitin Gadkari

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:28 AM IST Livemint
Cube Highways operates a portfolio of 27 highways consisting of 8,400 lane km which will become part of the InvIT.
According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class 'Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is planning to set up helipads and drone landing facilities on the national highways. These facilities will be set up on some of the 600 locations where it is developing wayside amenities along the highways.

As per the Union Minister, these facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation.

This statement came during an Indian Merchants Chamber event

According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways added that NHAI is developing world-class 'Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways

Apart from basic facilities like good toilets, parking and restaurants; these wayside amenities will also have dormitories for truck drivers, electric vehicles charging, trauma centres, and among others, he said.

Moreover, there will also be retail outlets for promoting handicrafts and locally-manufactured products, the minister said, adding some of the WSAs will also have helipads and drone landing facilities to deal with medical emergencies like road accidents and organ transplantation.

Gadkari further said, “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a very big initiative and it will help us reduce logistics costs".

Logistics cost in India is higher at 13-14 per cent of GDP compared to 8-9 per cent in other developed economies, such as the US, he noted.

“Higher logistics cost reduces the competitiveness of 'Made in India' products in global markets. Reducing logistics costs to 9 per cent of GDP is at the top of the government's agenda," the minister emphasised.

Gadkari said a strong, stable, decisive and transparent government is the key to achieving the country's target of becoming a 5- trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)

