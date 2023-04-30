Govt plans helipads, drone landing facilities on national highways to help with medical emergencies, says Nitin Gadkari1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:28 AM IST
According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class 'Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is planning to set up helipads and drone landing facilities on the national highways. These facilities will be set up on some of the 600 locations where it is developing wayside amenities along the highways.
