India plans to raise the eligibility criteria for automakers to qualify for financial subsidies under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, said two people directly aware of the developments. The revised rules are expected to mostly benefit companies that have high levels of vehicle exports and also the ability to continue growing them, they said.

Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Ford Motor India are the country’s top three passenger vehicle exporters. Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor are the leading exporters of two-wheelers.

The ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises, in consultation with the commerce ministry, plans to offer sops on the basis of incremental increase in export revenues from the base year instead of just total revenue from goods shipped in a given year. It also plans to shift the base year to FY19 from FY20 decided earlier, the people cited above said.

The ministries also plan to shorten the so-called “long-distance" sales to 2,500km from 3,000km decided earlier to include exports to neighbouring countries, helping companies that mostly export to markets in South Asia.

The new rules, if implemented, are expected to make it difficult for most automakers to qualify for incentives as not many will be able to show exports growth from the FY19 level when the global economy was in a comparatively much better shape with higher export volumes compared to the current year, said one of the two people cited above.

“Only the top exporters will be able to qualify if these norms are finalized; and that has always been the aim of the government, to incentivize ‘champion companies’ that can improve their exports. Hence, the base year may also be revised to FY19," the person said, requesting anonymity. “This may also be a way for the government to limit the subsidies, given the tight fiscal situation because of the slowdown. Some firms need to increase exports substantially to reach or better the FY19 level."

Vehicle exports across segments grew 14.5% to 4.62 million in FY19. Exports, however, rose 2.9%% to 4.76 million units in FY20. Exports during the April to February period of this fiscal fell 17.14% from a year ago to 3.61 million vehicles, according to data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The government on 11 November announced the PLI scheme to incentivize firms in 10 sectors to drive local manufacturing and improve exports. The automotive sector, which comprises vehicle makers and parts suppliers, will receive subsidies worth ₹57,000 crore—the biggest chunk—as part of the scheme.

The department of heavy industry, which oversees the automobile industry, is finalizing details of the scheme pertaining to this sector. Details of the PLI scheme are expected to be formally announced in April.

Mint reported on 24 November that automakers will have to show export revenues of at least ₹1,000 crore each from India and comply with high localization norms to qualify for sops under the PLI scheme.

The second person cited above said the government plans to support companies that do not have a major customer base in Europe, Latin America and Africa by including exports to neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh under the scheme.

“The reduction in the ‘long-distance’ sales threshold will be positive for firms but rest of the other norms currently being discussed will ensure only big companies—be it automakers or their vendors—will be able to get the incentives under the scheme," the person said.

“Attracting investments from big companies will help the government with the overall optics, since investment from big companies will create the buzz about the scheme. Also, for Indian companies, only the big ones will be able to qualify. Companies like Samsung, Hyundai and others can make the big investments which the government is eyeing. Smaller ones simply don’t have that capacity," said Avik Chattopadhyay, co-founder, Expereal, a brand consultancy firm.

Emailed queries to the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises, commerce ministry and Niti Aayog—the government’s policy think-tank—remained unanswered.

