Govt  plans  high  PLI bar  for automakers

“Only the top exporters will be able to qualify if these norms are finalized; and that has always been the aim of the government, to incentivize ‘champion companies’ that can improve their exports. Hence, the base year may also be revised to FY19," the person said, requesting anonymity. “This may also be a way for the government to limit the subsidies, given the tight fiscal situation because of the slowdown. Some firms need to increase exports substantially to reach or better the FY19 level."