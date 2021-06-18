Govt plans indemnity for SII, other vax firms

“Other than sharing that there is an ongoing negotiation with Pfizer, the government has not provided any rationale for considering grant of indemnity to the company, which stands to make tens of billions of dollars in sales of the vaccine this year alone," said Malini Aisola, co-convenor or All India Drug Action Network. “The public is entitled to know what terms are being discussed. Yet, absolutely no details are known. For example, what is the nature and extent of indemnity being proposed? Would it extend to wilful acts, fraud or negligence? How would the liability be shifted from the company on to the government?," she said.