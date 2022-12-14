Govt plans infra financing boost

The government is considering establishing a new credit enhancement non-banking financial company (NBFC) that would provide guarantees to improve the credit risk profile of infrastructure companies, allowing them to secure funding at more favourable terms, people familiar with the development said
The government is considering establishing a new credit enhancement non-banking financial company (NBFC) that would provide guarantees to improve the credit risk profile of infrastructure companies, allowing them to secure funding at more favourable terms, people familiar with the development said.
A credit enhancement structure can improve the ratings of a project and the NBFC can act as a guarantor for lower-rated bonds, making it easier for small and medium-sized entities to obtain funding at attractive interest rates.
The plan to set up a credit guarantee enhancement NBFC was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2019-20 budget to augment capital availability for infrastructure financing. However, the launch of the NBFC has been delayed due to disagreements among different government departments during extended inter-ministerial consultations.
Financing infrastructure projects has become critical, necessitating the creation of a large dedicated financial institution, with the government finalizing an infrastructure pipeline that would require an investment of a staggering ₹111 trillion by FY25, one of the two people cited above said. As a result, the proposal for a credit guarantee enhancement NBFC may be announced as part of the upcoming budget proposals for FY24, the person said.
Though the structure of the new entity is still being finalized, it is expected to be called Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corp. or the National Infrastructure Credit Enhancement Ltd, or NICE, and may have an initial authorized capital of ₹20,000 crore and equity participation from a few other state-run financial institutions.
“The funding needs for Indian infrastructure sector is enormous. We are already investing ₹7 trillion- ₹8 trillion annually in the sector, which will grow further in the coming years. The existing mechanism of credit guarantee is limited to entities such as the IIFCL (India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd) that is providing grossly inadequate cover of mere ₹250 crore annually between 2016 and 2022. A dedicated entity providing single window credit guarantee facility to infrastructure projects having partnerships with multilateral agencies would be a boon for the infrastructure sector," said Arindam Guha, partner, government and public services, Deloitte India.
He said that such an institution will allow more long-term funds, including domestic pension funds, invest in the sector.
The need for credit enhancement in India has become more pressing in the wake of the pandemic, which has put many infrastructure companies under stress.
A credit enhancement structure could help address the infrastructure sector’s challenges by ensuring companies have easy access to liquidity for fresh investments.
Queries sent to the spokesperson for the finance ministry on the issue remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
As part of its Atmanirbhar Bharat package, the government introduced the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSMEs to provide adequate liquidity to a segment of the economy that was severely impacted by the pandemic. A partial guarantee for stressed MSMEs was also included in the package. However, large infrastructure projects have not been receiving adequate support.
Large infrastructure projects stand to benefit significantly from a dedicated credit enhancement entity, ensuring that the massive infrastructure investments required over the next five years is realized.
The creation of this facility is also likely to increase private sector interest in infrastructure projects, as it would facilitate the availability of long-term financing from financial institutions.
Furthermore, the extension of guarantees to infrastructure bonds could improve their credit assessment and rating, potentially attracting the interest of long-term investors such as domestic pension funds and insurance companies, which are subject to minimum rating thresholds for their investments.
Furthermore, the extension of guarantees to infrastructure bonds could improve their credit assessment and rating, potentially attracting the interest of long-term investors such as domestic pension funds and insurance companies, which are subject to minimum rating thresholds for their investments.