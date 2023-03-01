Govt plans life support withdrawal SOPs for terminally ill
The SC in 2018 legalized passive euthanasia by withdrawal of life support to patients in a permanent vegetative state in a case involving Aruna Shanbaug, a sexual assault victim who was in a coma for 42 years until her death in 2015.
New Delhi: The government is framing guidelines for withdrawal of life-support systems for terminally ill patients after the Supreme Court directed it to take such measures.
