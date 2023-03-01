Govt plans life support withdrawal SOPs for terminally ill

New Delhi: The government is framing guidelines for withdrawal of life-support systems for terminally ill patients after the Supreme Court directed it to take such measures.

At present, there are no government guidelines on this issue, leaving the matter to the wishes of patients’ relatives.

“The process is in underway for drafting guidelines and steps or methodology whereby withdrawing of life-support system in terminally ill patients could be made easier. This would benefit both the society as well as people who generally take such decisions," an official familiar with the matter said.

In addition, this would make available ICU beds for others in need, the official added.

The health ministry spokesperson did not respond to queries.

“The concept of ‘end-of-life care’ is a new (to India), which means moving from curative to comfort. So, now we are not aiming to cure a person and want the patient to be comfortable. We do not intubate or resuscitate a patient and if they on a life support system it should be withdrawn," said Dr BK Rao, chairman of Critical Care Medicine Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“But this concept is not fully accepted by Indian society. However, there are some sections of people who are aware and make such request. But we don’t consider their request because it is unlawful. Now that the government is coming up with the guidelines, methodology and steps for withdrawal of life system from terminally ill patients — also called “end of life care" — it is a welcome move," Rao added.

The SC in 2018 legalized passive euthanasia by withdrawal of life support to patients in a permanent vegetative state in a case involving Aruna Shanbaug, a sexual assault victim who was in a coma for 42 years until her death in 2015. Medical experts say that worldwide only the Netherlands, Belgium, Colombia, and Luxembourg allow passive euthanasia.