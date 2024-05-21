New quality control orders targeting textiles in construction aim to improve safety standards and reduce cheap imports from China.

New Delhi: The government is planning to introduce Quality Control Orders (QCOs) targeting 11 key textile products in the build tech category, two people aware of the matter said, to step up safety standards of clothing used by workers and professionals in the construction sector.

These QCOs are specifically designed to elevate the quality and performance of fabrics used in protective clothing, as well as in scaffolding nets, ropes and tarpaulins.

The move is part of the government's effort to limit dumping of cheap products from China and help India improve its position in the global manufacturing and supply chain through a focus on quality control.

Enhancing protection The implementation of the proposed QCOs will significantly increase the protection of workers in the construction industry and reduce the risk of injuries and accidents.

“The key objective behind introducing QCOs for build tech textiles is to provide quality products for workers and reduce the mishaps at construction sites," the first person said, adding it will improve the quality of products and put a check on import of substandard products.

Read This | India issues quality orders on textiles to take on China Following the notification of the QCO, manufacturers of all such goods will be required to meet the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Failure to comply will attract hefty penalties. The QCOs are expected to be notified soon.

QCO is a regulatory mandate issued by the government to ensure that certain products meet specific standards of quality and safety. These QCOs are enforced by the BIS, an arm of the consumer affairs ministry.

“Technical textiles are designed for performance rather than aesthetics. Products such as ropes, scaffolding nets, tarpaulins, and other similar items must meet specific technical specifications, including load-bearing capacity, to ensure they function effectively and safely in their intended applications," the second person said.

Also read | Centre to set up labs for testing marquee textiles meant for exports Advocates for the rights of construction workers do not see any improvement in safety concerns following the repeal of the Building and Other Construction Workers' Act. This Act included comprehensive safety and security provisions for construction workers.

Seeking Act's restoration “The government should focus on restoring the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Act, 1996 that was repealed without making any adequate provision in the labor codes. In this situation, we are demanding the restoration of the Act, and if anything is to be done, it should be done under that Act and not separately. Only then will the government’s proposed QCOs be helpful for workers," National Campaign Committee for Construction Labour (NCCCL) coordinator Subhash Bhatnagar said.

More Here | India's answer to EU's carbon tax: Green textiles Queries emailed to the textiles secretary, spokesperson of textiles ministry, Director General of BIS remained unanswered.

India is the world's third largest exporter of textiles and apparel and ranks among the top five global exporters in several textile categories, with exports expected to reach $65 billion by FY26.

After a QCO is notified, no firm can manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit any product covered under the QCO without an ISI standard mark and violations can attract jail terms and fines.

