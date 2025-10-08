India lines up ₹7,300-cr boost for rare earth magnets amid China curbs
Companies interested in making the magnets, used in a variety of strategic sectors, need to invest at least ₹200 crore, and incentives are likely to equal 15% of the total investment.
New Delhi: Amid China's continued chokehold on supplies, the government is finalizing an incentive scheme to boost local production of rare earth magnets with an allocation of around ₹7,300 crore, two officials aware of the matter said.
