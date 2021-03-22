Govt plans scheme for agri entrepreneurs

T.K. Mohanty, principal scientist (animal reproduction) at Karnal based National Dairy Research Institute, said the government must prioritize feeder entrepreneurs over breeder entrepreneurs, and needs a 20-year plan for the scheme to succeed. “In last 70 years, we have been able to do only 35% artificial insemination. It can’t be changed overnight. It requires educating farmers and breeders and making technology and money available at the right place. Also, one needs to be mindful that the model which will work in one region may not work across India."