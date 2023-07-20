Govt plans sickle cell anaemia vax with pvt cos

Govt plans sickle cell anaemia vax with pvt cos1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:21 PM IST
As a part of the government’s National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, the government is also upgrading the healthcare facilities to providing tertiary care to sickle cell patients.
NEW DELHI : The Central government and pharma companies are discussing the possibility of developing a vaccine against sickle cell anaemia. The matter was discussed in a recent meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.
