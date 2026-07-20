Govt plans strict rules for tobacco products sample collection and testing

New Delhi: In a first, the Union government is tightening the rules for collecting and testing tobacco products, with the ministry of health and family welfare and the National Tobacco Regulators Forum creating a framework on the same, according to government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.

These rules standardize the process for collecting, handling, and transporting tobacco products to the designated National Tobacco Testing Laboratories, ensuring the integrity of samples for accurate analysis, the document stated.

As part of the plan, states and Union Territories will collect samples from retail shops and manufacturing warehouses, requiring at least 7 packets of cigarettes and 10 bundles of bidis to ensure an adequate sample size.

Also, the new rules require these samples to be packed securely to protect them from temperature and humidity fluctuations before being transported to laboratories in Noida, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Guwahati.

Key Takeaways Government drafts first standardised rules for tobacco product sample collection and testing.

States must collect minimum quantities: seven cigarette packets, ten bidi bundles per sample.

Samples go to four nationally designated labs in Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Guwahati.

Sampling points and unit counts scale directly with the density of local tobacco market outlets.

Experts welcome the testing move but demand broader enforcement, awareness, and disease-screening strategy too.

The development assumes significance given that nicotine significantly escalates cardiovascular risks; with tobacco claiming 1.35 million lives every year in India, which has a $62 billion tobacco market. India has 268 million tobacco users, and the economic burden of treating tobacco-related illnesses accounts for ₹1.77 trillion annually, as per data cited by National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

The guidelines for sample collection are divided into three phases: before, during, and after collection. As part of the exercise, prior to field deployment, enforcement teams will carry out a rapid assessment, systematic mapping, and line listing of potential collection sites, along with profiling of the common tobacco products available in the region.

How the collection process will work Sampling points target both points of sale—such as kiosks, general shops, and dedicated tobacco retailers—and manufacturer or distributor warehouses. To ensure data consistency, the framework explicitly excludes mobile or street vendors from the sampling process. When drawing from a manufacturer's premises, field agents are directed to sample finished stock from store rooms ready for transport, extracting at least 10 units from various locations within the warehouse.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

“Testing data supports public and regulatory product information disclosures, giving health authorities knowledge to evaluate current policies and implement expanded regulations. Completed laboratory reports by the states will be sent to the National Tobacco Control Programme at the ministry,” one of the officials familiar with the matter said.

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Public health experts welcomed the testing mandate. Dr Aashish Chaudhry, managing director, Aakash Healthcare in Delhi, said that stronger surveillance of tobacco products is a public health necessity rather than just a regulatory exercise.

“Nicotine and the thousands of toxic chemicals in tobacco significantly increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, peripheral vascular disease, and sudden cardiac death. Every measure that improves oversight of tobacco products ultimately supports disease prevention.

“India continues to face an enormous health and economic burden from tobacco use. Better testing and compliance are good, but they must be seen as part of a broader strategy that includes stronger enforcement, public awareness, and early screening for tobacco-related diseases. Reducing tobacco consumption is still the most effective way to reduce cardiovascular mortality and the burden on the healthcare system,” Dr Chaudhry added.

Formula for sampling The guidelines introduce a specific mathematical matrix for selecting collection points and sample quantities to maintain structural integrity across different market densities. In areas with greater than 20 local outlets, enforcement teams will sample from 20 points, collecting 2 units per site. For regions containing 11 to 20 outlets, the framework mandates 10 sampling points with 4 units collected per site. In markets with 10 or fewer outlets, agents must draw from 5 points, gathering 8 units from each location.

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A single unit is defined as the quantity of a tobacco product ready to be offered for sale to the public, such as a pack of cigarettes or one can/pouch of smokeless tobacco. For smokeless varieties like gutkha and khaini, each sample should weigh approximately 30 grams.

Only products sold as tobacco products are eligible for testing, though field teams must secure any novel products identified during sampling.