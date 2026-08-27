Govt plans study to strengthen India’s deep-tech startup ecosystem

The Centre is planning a study to examine what is needed to help the country's deep-tech startups move from research and prototypes to industrial-scale applications, two people aware of the matter said.
“The study will be commissioned by Niti Aayog in coordination with eligible agencies. To engage an agency for the study, the government’s think tank has invited expressions of interest,” said the first of the two persons cited above. “The plan is to complete the study within six months,” this person added.