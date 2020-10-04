Govt plans to administer covid-19 vaccines to 20-25 crore Indians by July

Currently, three vaccines are undergoing human trials in India, with Serum Institute of India conducting a seamless phase 2/3 trial of the candidate jointly developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca plc. The other two vaccines, by Zydus Cadila and another jointly by Bharat Biotech International and Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology, are indigenously developed vaccines that are in a seamless phase 1/2 trial.