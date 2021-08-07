Govt plans to conduct airborne radar surveys of Andaman & Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: India plans to conduct airborne radar surveys to map the surface topography of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology and earth sciences ministry Jitendra Singh said in a reply to Lok Sabha on Friday.

This mapping of the strategic archipelago is proposed to be done by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and National Remote Sensing Centre through Airborne LiDAR Terrain Mapping (ALTM) of surface topography on the land side of the coast.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, uses a pulsed laser to measure distance. This comes in the backdrop of India augmenting infrastructure and connectivity with the Indian archipelago, to implement its plans to secure the strategic advantage the islands provide in the Indian Ocean.

“The high resolution data on coastal topography acquired through ALTM survey is useful for modelling and assessment of the coastal inundation caused due to oceanogenic hazards such as tsunamis, storm surges, high waves, etc. This information will improve the tsunami, storm surge and ocean state warnings generated by INCOIS of the Ministry of Earth Sciences," Singh said in a statement.

This also comes in the backdrop of India being one of the most vulnerable country for extreme weather events, ranking 20th on Climate Risk Index (CRI).

Better connectivity and infrastructure will help India secure its territory and protect its trade routes even as China aims to expand its naval reach. India’s only tri-service command is established in A&N at the entrance to the Malacca Strait, the world’s busiest shipping route.

India also plans to conduct airborne radar surveys to estimate the thickness of Himalayan glaciers, with a pilot study to be conducted in the Lahaul-Spiti basin of Himachal Pradesh. Once the pilot project is done, similar studies will be conducted in Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra sub-basins.

