Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt plans to construct 60,000 km of world-class national highway by 2024: Gadkari

Govt plans to construct 60,000 km of world-class national highway by 2024: Gadkari

Premium
A file photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
1 min read . 05:37 AM IST Livemint

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Road Transport and Highways Ministry Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that his aim is to construct 60,000 kilometres of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 kilometre per day.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that his aim is to construct 60,000 kilometres of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 kilometre per day.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that his aim is to construct 60,000 kilometres of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 kilometre per day.

Speaking at the 16th annual conference on 'Road Development in India' Gadkari said, "My aim is to construct 60,000 km of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 km per day."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Speaking at the 16th annual conference on 'Road Development in India' Gadkari said, "My aim is to construct 60,000 km of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 km per day."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"India is about 63 lakh kilometre of the road network, which is the second-largest in the world. Road infrastructure plays a critical role in the growth of the Indian economy," added.

Gadkari said, "The government is investing 1.4 trillion dollars ( 111 lakh crores) in infrastructure development through National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The government has increased year-on-year infrastructure Capex by 34 per cent to 5.54 lakh crore this year."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!