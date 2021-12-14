Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that the centre was planning to develop helipads along major highways so that accident victims can be evacuated using helicopters from the spot. He said as part of efforts to boost the country's helicopter segment, steps are being taken to have Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

Speaking at a summit organised by industry body CII, Scindia said that he was working with the Ministry of Road Transport "to try and see whether we can develop helipads along the major highways, especially Mumbai, Delhi and so forth so that if there is an accident, we can evacuate people with helicopters".

In India, he further said, there are around 250 helicopters, and 181 of them are operated by non-scheduled operators, while there is less than one helipad per district.

Recently, the ministry came out with a new helicopter policy, which has made the processes simple. Besides, helicopter corridors are being developed and three such corridors -- Mumbai to Pune, Begumpet to Shamsabad, and Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar -- are in place.

Under the regional air connectivity scheme, there are plans to develop 36 heliports, and 6 of them are functional.

Emphasising that the underpinnings are in place to launch the helicopter industry in India, Scindia said that from a fiscal standpoint in terms of customs duty and imports of helicopters, he has sensitised the finance minister and "we are working on resolving those issues as well".

With inputs from PTI

