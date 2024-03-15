Govt plans to facilitate investments into startups through Startup Registry

New Delhi: The government is planning to facilitate investments into startups through a registry called the Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry, which is part of the StartUp India programme and aims to unite and support the diverse stakeholders of India's startup ecosystem, two senior government officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The idea behind creating this registry is to help startups attract investments from domestic as well as global players and create a transparent system for these ventures, the officials from the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said.

The government is also organizing a two-day Startup Mahakumbh from 18 March to showcase India's startup prowess, and foster collaboration and growth within the ecosystem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registry, accessible at startupindia.gov.in, serves as a comprehensive database encompassing various categories such as investors, incubators, academia, government bodies, mentors, and industry bodies.

It provides a one-stop platform for stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and catalyze growth within the ecosystem.

"Through the creation of the Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry, we aim to ensure that everyone in the ecosystem is acknowledged and supported," said Sanjiv, joint secretary (Startup India) at DPIIT which is under the commerce ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials said that whether it is a young student with big dreams or a unicorn expanding globally, all are part of the ecosystem and should work together to support each other.

The registry will help startups to get investments from investors, Sanjiv said.

"We are leveraging the strong capabilities of our Startup India portal to create a unified database for the ecosystem. The Registry will be a game-changing step in our efforts towards creating a digitally enabled and interconnected startup ecosystem," said Sumeet Jarangal, director (StartUp India), DPIIT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, 114,902 entities were recognized as startups under the flagship Startup India initiative, according to the commerce ministry. Of the total, 54,569 DPIIT-recognized startups have at least one woman director.

Launched in January 2016, the Startup India initiative aims to build a strong homegrown startup ecosystem while nurturing innovation and encouraging investments.

The DPIIT-recognised startups get access to a variety of incentives under schemes including Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme has been approved for four years, from FY22, with an outlay of ₹945 crore. It aims to provide financial assistance to startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialization.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!