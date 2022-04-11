Govt plans to hire specialists to drive its trade negotiations

The Centre has set an exports target of over $2 trillion by 2027, and will try to negotiate terms that would serve India’s interests by onboarding experts from services, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, trade remedies, and digital trade, among others, one of the two officials said, seeking anonymity. “The idea is to create a team of specialists when we go for trade agreement talks. Whichever country, especially if we negotiate with developed nations, they have specialists on the negotiation table. Experts in services, goods, or agriculture attend the talks. There is a realization that it shouldn’t be the case that officers negotiating a deal for India have no subject knowledge. It could be a government official or a private sector expert."