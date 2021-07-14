The proposed bill seeks to provide a harmonious policy and regulatory framework for India’s Antarctic activities and to provide national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystem as per the Antarctic Treaty, according to the details available in the Lok Sabha bulletin. The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to make the system of laying of pipelines for transportation of Petroleum and Minerals, robust. The government has also listed 'The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021' fr introduction in the session. "The proposed amendments entail de-licensing of the distribution business and bring in competition, the appointment of a member from law background in every Commission, strengthening of APTEL, penalty for non-compliance of RPO, prescribing rights and duties of consumers," according to details available in the bulletin. The proposed 'The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 listed for introduction seeks to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially women and children.