comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 28 2023 13:51:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.3 0.32%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 694.95 3.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.5 0.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.65 -0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 256.5 1.02%
Business News/ News / India/  Govt plans to introduce a 4-hour window to reverse, modify online payments above 2,000 to combat fraud: Report
Back Back

Govt plans to introduce a 4-hour window to reverse, modify online payments above ₹2,000 to combat fraud: Report

 Livemint

The Indian government is considering implementing a four-hour window for first-time transactions between two users for digital payments above ₹2,000 to combat online payment fraud.

According to RBI's annual report 2022-23, the total number of payment frauds stood at 13,530Premium
According to RBI's annual report 2022-23, the total number of payment frauds stood at 13,530

In a bid to combat online payment frauds, the government is reportedly mulling over introducing maximum time for first-time transactions between two users for a digital payment. A report by The Indian Express, citing sources said, the government may include a possible four-hour window for the first transaction between two users for online transactions above 2,000. The proposed measure would cover not just include Unified Payments Interface (UPI) but also other digital payment methods such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), the report added.

5 tips to safeguard your UPI transactions

At present, if a user creates a new UPI account, they can send a maximum of 5,000 in the first 24 hours. In the case of the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), post activation of a beneficiary, 50,000 (in full or in parts) can be transferred in 24 hours.

However, under the new plan, a 4-hour time limit would be applied every time a user makes the first payment of over 2,000 to another user they have never transacted with before.

The user will have four hours to reverse or modify payments they made to a first-time user.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), public and private banks, and tech companies like Google will discuss this matter in a meeting that will be held today (28 November).

Online payment frauds in India:

According to RBI's annual report 2022-23, the total number of payment frauds stood at 13,530, involving a total amount of 30,252 crore.

Of this, almost 49% or 6,659 cases were in the digital payment – card/internet – category.

Consumers more concerned about digital payment frauds: Survey

This year, the Government of India operationalised the national helpline 155260 and reporting platform for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud. The helpline 155260 and its reporting platform have been made operational by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), with active support and cooperation from the RBI, all major banks, payment banks, wallets, and online merchants.

How can you reverse the UPI payment in case you sent the money by mistake?

This year, the Government of India operationalised the national helpline 155260 and reporting platform for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud. 

Govt launches national helpline no. to report cyber crime; all you need to know

The helpline 155260 and its reporting platform have been made operational by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), with active support and cooperation from the RBI, all major banks, payment banks, wallets, and online merchants.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 12:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App