Govt plans to introduce a 4-hour window to reverse, modify online payments above ₹2,000 to combat fraud: Report
The Indian government is considering implementing a four-hour window for first-time transactions between two users for digital payments above ₹2,000 to combat online payment fraud.
In a bid to combat online payment frauds, the government is reportedly mulling over introducing maximum time for first-time transactions between two users for a digital payment. A report by The Indian Express, citing sources said, the government may include a possible four-hour window for the first transaction between two users for online transactions above ₹2,000. The proposed measure would cover not just include Unified Payments Interface (UPI) but also other digital payment methods such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), the report added.