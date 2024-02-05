Govt plans to invest capex in shorter-duration projects, says finance minister
Nirmala Sitharaman said though several capex projects have long gestation periods of 24 to 36 months or more, monitoring by the finance ministry showed that projects are best developed when the capex is used up within 12 months.
The government plans to invest in shorter-duration projects as it looks to fully utilise the highest-ever capital expenditure provided in the interim budget to develop country’s infrastructure at an accelerated pace, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
