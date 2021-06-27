Govt plans to link e-courts with land records to ease property registration

The Centre is planning to link e-court with land records and registration base to help bonafide buyers know if the land is under any legal dispute.

So far, the pilot project on linking of eCourt with land records and registration database has been completed in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

As per the Centre, the eCourt- land record linking will reduce dubious transactions, help in dispute containment and also reduce clogging of the court's system.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry has requested the registrars general of all the high courts to provide clearance to state governments to integrate land records and registration database with e-Courts and National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) for speedy disposal of property disputes.

The Department of Justice said the eight courts have responded, so far. They include Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Department of Justice, registering property easily and transparently is one of the parameters evaluated by the World Bank for assessing the performance of 190 global economies on the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Index.

The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is the nodal department responsible for registering property index and has earned only 3.5 marks against a total weightage of 13 marks for quality of Land Administration Index, it noted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.