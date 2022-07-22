Govt plans to make all major ports fully self-sustainable on electricity by 2030

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the government is committed to reducing the emissions from the shipping sector and promoting the development of net zero and low-emission solutions. The minister said, by 2030, all the Major Ports are to be made fully self-sustainable on electricity. In another reply to the Parliament today, Sonowal also said, the Indian Ports Association, an apex body of Major Ports, has been directed to integrate all Port's Master Plan for vision 2047 and prepare a comprehensive Plan & report for Major Ports.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}