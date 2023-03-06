Govt plans to make hallmarking gold bullion mandatory1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Gold importers, Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC) Association and jeweller associations are part of this advisory group and the consultation process has been started.
After making the 6-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) for hallmarked gold jewellery or gold artefacts mandatory during its sale after March 31, 2023, the government on Monday said it plans to hallmark gold bullion, as well.
