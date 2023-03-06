Govt plans to make hallmarking gold bullion mandatory

The number of articles hallmarked has increased manifold since the implementation of mandatory hallmarking. More than 18 crore pieces of gold articles have been hallmarked since the implementation of mandatory hallmarking from July 2021, according to BIS. Gold bullion is used as raw material for manufacturing of jewellery and its purity is paramount, considering the large volume of jewellery hallmarked. Hallmarked gold bullion will help in ensuring the desired purity of gold jewellery being manufactured according to BIS.