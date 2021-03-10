OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The Centre on Tuesday said it is mulling to set up Sainik Schools across the country in partnership with NGOs, private schools and desirous state governments.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said the detailed guidelines and requisite approval are at an advance stage.

The minister said the endeavor is to provide schooling opportunities in “CBSE Plus" type of educational environment by involving desirous government, private schools and NGOs to partner in establishing/aligning their system with Sainik Schools ethos, value system and national pride.

It envisages enrolling existing/upcoming schools to be run on the lines of Sainik Schools curriculum. The schools are proposed to be affiliated to Sainik Schools Society.

Today, there are 33 such schools running in various states of the country.

The Sainik Schools were conceived in 1961 by V. K. Krishna Menon, the then defence minister, to rectify the regional and class imbalance amongst the officer cadre of the Indian Military, and to prepare students mentally and physically for entry into the National Defence Academy.

