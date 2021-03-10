Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt plans to open Sainik Schools in collaboration with private players

Govt plans to open Sainik Schools in collaboration with private players

A file photo of MoS for defence Shripad Naik
1 min read . 03:43 PM IST Written By Deepak Upadhyay

MoS for defence Shripad Naik, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said the detailed guidelines and requisite approval are at an advance stage

NEW DELHI : The Centre on Tuesday said it is mulling to set up Sainik Schools across the country in partnership with NGOs, private schools and desirous state governments.

The Centre on Tuesday said it is mulling to set up Sainik Schools across the country in partnership with NGOs, private schools and desirous state governments.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said the detailed guidelines and requisite approval are at an advance stage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Google honours 'India's Satellite Man' Udupi Ramachandra Rao with doodle on his birth anniversary

2 min read . 03:36 PM IST

IFSCA to soon come up with SPAC regulatory framework: Injeti Srinivas

3 min read . 03:21 PM IST

SC notice to Centre on plea raising issue of exclusion of female candidates from joining NDA

3 min read . 03:09 PM IST

INS Karanj, India’s 3rd Scorpene submarine, commissioned by Indian Navy

1 min read . 03:01 PM IST

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said the detailed guidelines and requisite approval are at an advance stage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Google honours 'India's Satellite Man' Udupi Ramachandra Rao with doodle on his birth anniversary

2 min read . 03:36 PM IST

IFSCA to soon come up with SPAC regulatory framework: Injeti Srinivas

3 min read . 03:21 PM IST

SC notice to Centre on plea raising issue of exclusion of female candidates from joining NDA

3 min read . 03:09 PM IST

INS Karanj, India’s 3rd Scorpene submarine, commissioned by Indian Navy

1 min read . 03:01 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The minister said the endeavor is to provide schooling opportunities in “CBSE Plus" type of educational environment by involving desirous government, private schools and NGOs to partner in establishing/aligning their system with Sainik Schools ethos, value system and national pride.

It envisages enrolling existing/upcoming schools to be run on the lines of Sainik Schools curriculum. The schools are proposed to be affiliated to Sainik Schools Society.

Today, there are 33 such schools running in various states of the country.

The Sainik Schools were conceived in 1961 by V. K. Krishna Menon, the then defence minister, to rectify the regional and class imbalance amongst the officer cadre of the Indian Military, and to prepare students mentally and physically for entry into the National Defence Academy.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.