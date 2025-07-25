Govt plans to open up the atomic energy sector like the space sector: P.K. Mishra

Measures similar to the successful opening up of the space sector are envisaged for the atomic energy sector as well, which is essential for clean energy and national security, said P. K. Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday.

The government is planning to expand nuclear power capacity to 100 gigawatt (GW) by 2047, Mishra said while speaking at the 68th graduation functionin the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Training School in Mumbai.

Mishra highlighted key announcements in the Union Budget 2024-25, including research and development support for Bharat small modular reactors, advanced nuclear technologies, and the planned nuclear power capacity addition with the proposed amendments to relevant legislation enabling private sector participation, an official statement said.

Mishra was referring to the proposed amendments to the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, with the aim of attracting private sector investment in the nuclear power sector.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in 2024, said nuclear energy is expected to form a significant part of Viksit Bharat's energy mix.

The minister had said then that to pursue that goal, the government will partner with the private sector to set up small reactors, conduct research and development for Bharat small modular reactors, and develop newer nuclear energy technologies. The government’s ₹1 trillion research fund announced in 2024 will finance these projects.

Mishra emphasized that nuclear energy presents a major opportunity for sustainable growth and clean power in response to climate challenges. India has 8.7GW of nuclear power generation capacity now.

Acknowledging the capital-intensive nature of nuclear energy projects, Mishra said timely completion, access to low-cost finance, and leveraging private sector capabilities are key to lowering tariffs and improving feasibility.

He encouraged researchers to innovate in cost-reduction strategies to make nuclear energy India’s preferred power source.

Mishra underscored the importance of strengthening safety governance, citing the roles of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and the BARC Safety Council.

He called for revisiting regulatory mechanisms and investing in further safety-related research, especially as private sector participation expands.

He emphasized that public confidence in safety standards must be a top priority.

Mishra referred to India’s strengths, such as youth demographics, infrastructure expansion and technological achievements and highlighted the importance of the government’s guiding principle—'reform, perform, and transform’—in transforming the country into a developed nation.

He said India’s position as the third-largest startup ecosystem with over 100 unicorns, the scale of digital infrastructure, including UPI processing over 185 billion transactions in 2024-25, bold climate commitments, including 500GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, and initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission, are national achievements.

Underscoring nuclear energy's societal impact, Mishra cited the use of radio isotopes in cancer care and radiation technologies in wastewater treatment and agriculture storage.