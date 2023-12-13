Govt plans to take PM Gati Shakti global, starting with India's neighbours
The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan may first be offered to countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka for the planning and execution of certain cross-border infrastructure projects, according to officials privy to the development.
New Delhi: The union government plans to take the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) global to help both developing and developed nations streamline their infrastructure-planning processes with an integrated digital tool.
