Govt plans yoga lessons for covid-19 patients

NEW DELHI: Till the world finds a vaccine to fight covid-19, the ayush ministry has planned yoga lessons for covid-19 patients to harness the benefits of the alternative therapy.

The ayush ministry has received more than 500 applications from department of science and technology to understand the beneficial aspects of ancient Indian practice, especially for covid-19 patients. Ministry officials said the government is working on three projects with renowned yoga institutes to arrive at the findings.

“We have deployed 30 instructors in covid centres run by the Delhi government, who would teach patients yoga for three hours in the morning. Additionally, we have undertaken yoga lessons for covid-19 patients in the neighbouring 11 districts," said Dr Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush. The programme is being expanded to cover people who have come in contact with covid-19 patients like family members, police personnel, medical professionals etc, he said.

Several researchers have indicated that yoga is a tool for mental and physical well-being. As the focus on boosting immunity grows due to the widespread adverse health effects caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the role of this ancient practice is becoming prominent.

The United Nations has also embraced Yoga and 175 out of 193 countries unanimously agreed to celebrate Yoga as an annual International Day.

India as on Friday had recorded more than 1 million covid-19 cases including 25,671 deaths. Although, the country is reporting increased number of covid 19 cases following widening of testing, the ray of hope is the rising recovery rate.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate has shot up to more than 63% by mid-July from 52% in mid-June. As on date, the actual case load of covid 19 in the country is 3,42,756, while the number of cured is approximately 6.35 lakhs making for 63% of reported cases.









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated