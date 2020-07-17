Govt plans yoga lessons for covid-19 patients

“We have deployed 30 instructors in covid centres run by the Delhi government, who would teach patients yoga for three hours in the morning. Additionally, we have undertaken yoga lessons for covid-19 patients in the neighbouring 11 districts," said Dr Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush. The programme is being expanded to cover people who have come in contact with covid-19 patients like family members, police personnel, medical professionals etc, he said.