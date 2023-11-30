Govt policies not for MPs to make poster of, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to fulfill all guarantees and reach every village with 'Modi's Development Guarantee vehicle'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that government policies are not for the Member of Parliaments (MPs) to make a poster of but everyone should benefit from 'Modi's guarantee'. He said this while interacting with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Thursday.
Speaking about the same to a beneficiary, the Prime Minister said that though many were sceptical about using drones in villages for agricultural purposes, it proved to be empowering to women like many other women-oriented welfare programmes.
The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by PM Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand. As a part of On-Spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.
Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 were announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech this year.
(With inputs from agencies)
