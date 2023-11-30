Govt policies not for MPs to make poster of, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that government policies are not for the Member of Parliaments (MPs) to make a poster of but everyone should benefit from 'Modi's guarantee'. He said this while interacting with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government policies are not for the MPs to make a poster of. For me, each rupee spent should reach the people at the grassroots level. My aim behind the Sankalp Yatra is to know about the experiences of those who have already benefitted from our schemes and to know who all need to be further included. Everyone should benefit from Modi's guarantee," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also promised to fulfil all guarantees and said the 'Modi's Development Guarantee' vehicle is going to reach every village in the country. He emphasised that all the extended benefits of welfare schemes should reach the intended beneficiaries. He spoke about "saturation" and inclusive development.

Hitting out at previous governments in India, PM Modi said the governments and politicians would focus only on areas from where they we hopeful of getting votes during elections.

PM Modi launched a program to increase the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 in the country. "The expenditure on medicines was earlier ₹12,000-13,000 which has now come down to ₹2000-3000 because of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, that is, you save up to ₹10,000," he said.

In his virtual address, the prime minister added that 15,000 self-help groups will be given drones. "From Red Fort, I had announced to make women in villages 'Drone didi'...The women will be given drone pilot training...Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to extend government schemes and services to those who have been left out till now," he said.

Speaking about the same to a beneficiary, the Prime Minister said that though many were sceptical about using drones in villages for agricultural purposes, it proved to be empowering to women like many other women-oriented welfare programmes.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by PM Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand. As a part of On-Spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.

Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 were announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech this year.

