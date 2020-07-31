NEW DELHI: Taking forward the war against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government is planning containment strategies for districts depending upon the case load of the place.

The country's coronavirus case count rose to 16,49,323 on Friday.

Measures include revamping of strategy for effective management of containment zones through stricter perimeter control, widespread Rapid Antigen Tests, intensive and rapid door-to-door search, more isolation facilities for suspects/cases, standard case management protocols along with increase in oxygen supported beds and ventilators, and assessing true burden through planned sero-surveys, said Dr Sujeet K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

Singh said efforts are being made to reduce mortality in high case load districts and cities with a surging cases such as Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

These were discussed at the 19th meeting of the high-level group of ministers on covid-19 chaired by Harsh Vardhan, union health minister.

Places with moderate cases, efforts would focus on preventing spill-over from the high burden areas, limiting local spread, early identification of cases, strengthening contact and community involvement, Singh said.

As for low-burden districts, preventing infection in population, strengthening Influenza Like Illness (ILI)/ Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) surveillance and targeted testing, rigorous contact tracing and identification of high risk population will be prioritised.

The ministerial panel was also apprised of ramping up of domestic production capacities for manufacturing PPEs, masks, ventilators and drugs such as HCQ. So far, 268.25 lakh N95 masks, 120.40 lakh PPEs and 1083.77 lakh HCQ tablets have been distributed to states/union territories and central Institutions.

"Out of the total active cases, only 0.28% patients are on ventilators, 1.61% patients needed ICU support and 2.32% are on oxygen support," Harsh Vardhan said.

India has conducted a record 6,42,588 tests in the last 24 hours, with total tests numbering 1.88 crore.

"India has achieved the milestone of more than 1 million recoveries which has taken the recovery rate to 64.54%. This shows that the active cases under medical supervision are only 33.27% or approximately 1/3rd of total positive cases. India’s case fatality rate is also progressively reducing and currently stands at 2.18%, one of the lowest globally," Harsh Vardhan added.

