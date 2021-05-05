The Centre on Wednesday held a meeting with officials from Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand to prepare for a potential surge of covid-19 cases in these five states after seeing evidence that “the pandemic is moving eastward".

“The review meeting assessed the arrangements put in place by these eastern states for containment and management of the COVID19 pandemic. Evidence suggests that the pandemic is moving eastward and a rise has been observed in the number of daily cases in these states along with rising mortality," the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Wednesday’s meeting involved Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, NITI Aayog member (health) V.K. Paul, Balram Bhargava, health research secretary and director general of Indian Council of Medical Research, Nation Centre for Disease Control director Sujeet Singh, among other officials from the Union health ministry and states.

During the meeting, five key areas were discussed. First, the five states were advised to be ready with additional human resources by roping in final year MBBS and nursing students and internees, as well as paying their healthcare workers timely using funds from the National Health Mission.

The states were also asked to focus on districts with more than 20% positivity rate by increasing testing, home isolation of the infection people, taking measures to prevent crowding, among other containment activities. The Centre also suggested augmentation of hospital infrastructure including construction of makeshift hospitals and attaching hotels to hospitals.

These states were also advised to identify sites for installation of the oxygen manufacturing plants as part of the Centre’s aim to set up one such plant in every district.

The Centre also asked the states to clear payments of manufacturers so that the vaccine consignments could be delivered to them for phase-3 of the vaccination drive, wherein all adults would be eligible for inoculation.

“Of the supply of vaccines to the states, it was pointed out that 70% ought to be allocated to meet the requirement of second dose, while 30% ought to be reserved for the first dose," the ministry said in the statement.

NCDC director Singh also said there was a need to focus on stringent containment in districts with more than a 10% positivity rate and conduct rigorous contact tracing for those below that rate.

The meeting comes at a time when the entire country is seeing a rapid increase in covid-19 cases, with daily increase topping over 350,000 regularly. On Friday, new cases had crossed 400,000, which was the highest seen globally.

Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand currently have shown an increase in daily new cases even as the second wave is seen plateauing in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the health ministry showed in a presentation on Wednesday. To be sure, despite the decline Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat still have among the highest case loads, with Delhi regularly reporting around 20,000 new cases daily.

