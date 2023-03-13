Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Govt preparing regulations for e-pharmacy stores with stringent actions

Govt preparing regulations for e-pharmacy stores with stringent actions

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST Priyanka Sharma
The fresh regulations are likely to be incorporated in revised version of New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023. Mint

  • This comes in the backdrop of rising data privacy concerns, fraudulent practices and irrational sale of drugs

NEW DELHI :The central government is actively preparing regulations for e-pharmacy stores with stronger actions against them. The plan is to shut all such stores completely.

This comes in the backdrop of rising data privacy concerns, fraudulent practices and irrational sale of drugs.

The fresh regulations are likely to be incorporated in revised version of New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023.

 “The draft of new drugs, medical device and cosmetic bill 2023 has been sent for inter ministerial consultation containing a provision    and regulations for e-pharmacy stores," official said on Monday.

Last month Mint reported that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)  had  issued show-cause notices to 20 e-pharmacies including top names like Tata 1mg, Amazon, Flipkart, NetMeds, MediBuddy, Practo, Apollo, among others over the online sale of drugs in violation of norms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
