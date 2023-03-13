Govt preparing regulations for e-pharmacy stores with stringent actions

Govt preparing regulations for e-pharmacy stores with stringent actions1 min read . 09:55 PM IST
- This comes in the backdrop of rising data privacy concerns, fraudulent practices and irrational sale of drugs
NEW DELHI :The central government is actively preparing regulations for e-pharmacy stores with stronger actions against them. The plan is to shut all such stores completely.
This comes in the backdrop of rising data privacy concerns, fraudulent practices and irrational sale of drugs.
The fresh regulations are likely to be incorporated in revised version of New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023.
“The draft of new drugs, medical device and cosmetic bill 2023 has been sent for inter ministerial consultation containing a provision and regulations for e-pharmacy stores," official said on Monday.
Last month Mint reported that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had issued show-cause notices to 20 e-pharmacies including top names like Tata 1mg, Amazon, Flipkart, NetMeds, MediBuddy, Practo, Apollo, among others over the online sale of drugs in violation of norms.
